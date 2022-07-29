Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting found guilty of attempted murder

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury has found a South Bend teen guilty of attempted murder in connection with a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020.

Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed Vincenzo Trozzy, 18 of Osceola on Dec. 15, 2020. Joseph McFarland Jr. of Mishawaka, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was also shot and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, Daniel Allen, 18, of South Bend is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Daniel Allen (St. Joseph County Jail)

According to charging documents, the shooting happened while Allen attempted to steal marijuana from Trozzy and McFarland.

While the jury found Malczynski guilty of attempted murder, they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict for two other criminal charges filed against him (Murder and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury). A further hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 23.

