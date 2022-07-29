South Bend Police looking for stolen vehicle with 1-year-old boy inside

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are currently looking for a stolen 2011 Chevy Malibu that has a 1-year-old boy inside.

South Bend have released this image of the car that has been stolen and has a one-year-old boy inside. (16 News Now)

Police say the vehicle is a silver Malibu with Indiana license plate 618CMB. It was stolen around 7 a.m. on the 600 block of N. Cushing Street.

South Bend police have shared this image of the boy inside the 2011 Silver Chevy Malibu. (16 News Now)

If you have any information you are asked to send it to South Bend Police or Michiana Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-STOP or (574) 288-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for more information.

