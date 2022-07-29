South Bend Police looking for stolen vehicle with 1-year-old boy inside
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are currently looking for a stolen 2011 Chevy Malibu that has a 1-year-old boy inside.
Police say the vehicle is a silver Malibu with Indiana license plate 618CMB. It was stolen around 7 a.m. on the 600 block of N. Cushing Street.
If you have any information you are asked to send it to South Bend Police or Michiana Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-STOP or (574) 288-STOP.
