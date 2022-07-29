Pop-Up-Shop comes to Kodachrome Coffee on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We all know that home is where the heart is! But some local young men are proving that home is also where the art is!

This weekend, four local entrepreneurs are having a pop up event to sell their unique items.

Our Chief Photographer Don Schoenfeld introduces us to this unique group of friends! Take a look in the video above!

The event will have live music, screen-printing, fresh coffee, and exclusive pieces!

It runs Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kodachrome Coffee (530 E. Lasalle Ave.) in South Bend.

The artists/brands featured at the pop-up:

Nate Pitts - Rug Plugg

Michael Evans - startrapatlantic

Aj Tu - Symbiotic Co.

Toby Kongphouthakhoun - VivaMori

