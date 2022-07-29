Pet Refuge gears up for biggest fundraiser of the year

Pet Refuge gears up for biggest fundraiser of the year
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pet Refuge is gearing up for a big fundraiser, and tickets are on sale now.

The ‘Bow Wow, Meow Luau’ gala and auction will take place on Friday, August 5th at the Hilton Garden Inn Gillespie Center.

There will be raffles, music, a dinner, games and more.

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for Pet Refuge.

“It helps us supply all the food, the medicine,” said Nancy Whiteman, Vice President of Pet Refuge. “Just taking care of the building, everything that’s involved in housing our cats and dogs that are needing new homes.”

The online auction starts on August 3rd, and everyone can participate.

To learn more or to purchase tickets to ‘Bow Wow, Meow Luau,’ click here.

