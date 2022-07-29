One dead after officer-involved shooting near Coquillard Elementary School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department and the Mishawaka Police Department have been asked to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Friday afternoon near Coquillard Elementary School in South Bend.

South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields. South Bend Police made attempts to calm him down, but gunshots were fired around 12:30 p.m.

The male was immediately taken by ambulance from the scene, but police say he died a short time later.

Pursuant to protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police detective bureaus are investigating this officer-involved shooting and will report all findings to the county prosecutor.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman released the following statement regarding the officer-involved shooting:

“At this time our investigators are conducting interviews of police officers and witnesses and reviewing all video footage of the incident. We do not know the exact details of the incident and I urge the community to provide our detectives with time to fully investigate all the facts. I also ask the community not to rush into any judgments until the investigation is complete. Our departments will complete this investigation in a very timely manner and provide a thorough and transparent report to the public regarding the findings of our investigation.”

Police say information on the victim will be released later.

