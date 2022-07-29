One dead after officer-involved shooting near Coquillard Elementary School

South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a...
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department and the Mishawaka Police Department have been asked to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Friday afternoon near Coquillard Elementary School in South Bend.

South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a male with a handgun who was threatening suicide near the baseball fields. South Bend Police made attempts to calm him down, but gunshots were fired around 12:30 p.m.

The male was immediately taken by ambulance from the scene, but police say he died a short time later.

Pursuant to protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police detective bureaus are investigating this officer-involved shooting and will report all findings to the county prosecutor.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman released the following statement regarding the officer-involved shooting:

Police say information on the victim will be released later.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

