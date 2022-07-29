Medical Moment: Climate change and your health.

(WNDU) - The World Health Organization estimates that between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause 250,000 additional deaths per year due to malnutrition, diarrhea, and heat stress.

The good news is there are ways you can help.

A new Swedish study found more people become hospitalized due to hyponatremia, a serious electrolyte disorder, when temperatures surpass 59F.

The study authors predict that if temperatures rise at the rate projected in the next few years, cases of hyponatremia will increase by about 14 percent.

“Protecting the environment can seem like a really overwhelming task, but in fact, little things matter,” said Leslie Poole, PhD Assoc. Professor of Environmental Studies at Rollins College.

- Start by eliminating meat consumption. Meat and dairy are responsible for 14.5 percent of manmade global greenhouse gas emissions.

- Also, choose LED bulbs. They use a quarter of the energy.

- Turn your water heater down to 120F. This can save about 550 lbs. of CO2 a year!

- Bike or use public transportation when you can. An average car produces about five tons of CO2 each year.

- Buy clothing from thrift shops. The average American discards about 80 lbs. of clothing each year and 85 percent ends up in landfills.

There are many ways to reduce your global footprint and possibly improve your health.

Seasonal changes in temperatures have also been linked to an increase in the frequency of hyponatremia in patients admitted to emergency rooms in summer months.

Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden used data from the National Patient Register (NPR) to study the incidence rates for hyponatremia at a given outdoor temperature, in increments of 1 degree Celsius.

They retrieved data on the 24-hour mean temperature of the day when each patient was admitted.

On the hottest days, women, and those over 80 were at the highest risk. Those over 80 were 15 times more likely to be hospitalized due to hyponatremia compared to cooler days.

The study estimates that an average increase in temperature of 1C will lead to a 6.3 percent increase in the incidence of hospitalizations, and an increase of 2 degrees, according to projections, would result in a 13.9 percent increase.

The team looks to expand their findings to other countries with warmer climates and seek to uncover whether there is a different threshold in regions with higher temperatures.

A California company that is enhancing natural solutions in plants to improve carbon capture, shared research demonstrating that photosynthesis-enhanced trees can capture 27 percent more carbon dioxide due to a faster growth rate.

Maddie Hall, co-founder and CEO of Living Carbon says, “We have surpassed the point where reducing emissions alone will be enough to rebalance our ecosystems and stabilize our planet. Now is the time for large-scale carbon removal. Our goal is to draw down two percent of global emissions by 2050 using approximately 13 million acres of land.”

Photosynthesis-enhanced trees are just one of the many climate solutions the company is exploring.

They have also developed a trait that enables trees to accumulate higher levels of metals in their roots, naturally slowing decay to increase the duration of carbon storage, produce more durable wood products, and clean soils made toxic by industrial activity.

