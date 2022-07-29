MCPD looks to implement the Flock system to combat uptick in crime

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - With a recent uptick in crime in the city, the Michigan City Police Department looks to implement solutions.

“People need safe living and we have to provide it for them,” says Duane Parry, Michigan City’s Mayor.

The main problem has been gun presence and gun violence.

“One of the things that we have an abundance in every community are shots fired. It’s an epidemic,” says Dion Campbell, Michigan City Police Department’s Chief.

According to police, there have been more cases reported, more arrests made, an increase in non fatal shootings, and an increase in number of firearms seized this year, compared to last year’s mid-year crime statistics.

Officials say they believe that a system called the Flock system, could help drastically.

“We believe that this system could help to reduce crime about 25 percent in our community. And what it does is, it focuses on license plate information, vehicle information, and it’s also a shot detector,” Chief Campbell says.

According to Campbell, the Flock system is non-intrusive, and will be a tool used to help police officers solve crimes, and with the city expecting an increase in population, Michigan City’s Mayor is fully behind implementing the system.

“With the double track, which is two tracks for the commuter train between Chicago and Michigan City, we’re going to have a lot of new residents,” Mayor Parry says.

Tonight’s public safety meeting focused on reintroducing the system, that previously had push back, to the public, before presenting it to officials for approval.

“Now it will go before the city council at their meeting next week,” Mayor Parry says.

The Michigan City Police Department, Mayor, and community seem to be in favor of anything that will help to make every neighborhood in the city, a safe place to live.

“We’re facing our challenges, and we’re gonna overcome these things, but we have to do it together,” says Chief Campbell.

