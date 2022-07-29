Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Columbus, Ohio, man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting in South Bend that happened back in March 2020.

On June 2, Oluwatomipe Makanjuola, 21, pled guilty to murder for his role in the death of Alan Diaz, 19, of South Bend. Makanjuola was handed his sentence on Wednesday.

Diaz was found in the 1600 block of N. Elmer Street on March 3, 2020. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Meanwhile, three other men were charged in Diaz’s death. Oliver Bwalya, 23, of Elkhart was sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder back on June 8.

Oliver Bwalya (WNDU)

James Birtcher III, 21, of Columbus, Ohio; and Adonis Harris, 19, of Columbus, Ohio, were also charged with murder in relation to Diaz’s death. Their cases remain pending.

