Luxury housing development breaks ground in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new luxury housing development is being built right here in South Bend.

A groundbreaking was held for the new Sideline Flats earlier on Thursday.

Once completed, it will be a four-story building filled with luxury condos and high-end stores, all with a view of Notre Dame’s campus and stadium.

“So 27 spaces, we know that,” said Chris Gormley, the developer. “Three retail spaces. As far as who’s moving in, we’re not really sure. We have a feeling quite a few will probably be alumni. But again, it really just all depends.”

It’s being built on the site of the old Mulligans Bar at 1705 South Bend Ave., and sure to be constructed within the next year.

