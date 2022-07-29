Indiana State Fair underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana State Fair is now underway!

The fair opened on Friday for an 18-day run that ends on Aug. 21. The run includes four weekends. However, the fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, you’ll find all your favorite fair traditions and lots of new experiences at this year’s fair. For more details on that, click here.

Inspectors checked out the fair’s rides on Thursday to make sure they were safe and ready to go. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security looked at everything—from the bolts to the shocks, and to safety chains and harnesses.

You’ll find everything you need to know about the fair here. The fairgrounds are located at 1202 E. 38th Street in Indianapolis.

