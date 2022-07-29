Indiana Special Session Day 4: Abortion ban amendments under review

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - A total of 62 amendments have been filed in the hopes of making changes to the bill that would ban most abortions in Indiana.

Thursday night’s debate was lively and lengthy. Members considered an amendment to remove abortion ban exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

“This amendment is purely simple, in this amendment we’re going to remove the exceptions or rape and incest,” said Indiana Sen. Michael Young, (R) Indianapolis. “And the reason is that exceptions equals death.”

“The other side never talks about the baby they never talk about the other options, you never hear the word adoption as an example, all they about is choice,” Indiana Sen. Liz Brown, (R) Ft. Wayne. “And what the mother, the woman carrying that baby should do.”

“I know two women that were raped and they both decided to have the child, because they knew one wrong didn’t make another wrong right,” said Indiana Sen. Blake Doroit, (R) Goshen.

“I will just say this is an outrageous proposal fueled by the arrogance of the power of the majority,” Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux, (D) Indianapolis. “I would just ask everyone to please be reasonable and disregard this.”

“The public is divided on some of the nuances of this overall bill,” Indiana Sen. Kyle Walker, (R) Indianapolis. “They’re not divided on this issue, the vast majority of folks, certainly those that I’ve talked to but the vast majority of people in this state and I think around the country are not divided on this issue.”

The amendment was defeated with 18 member voting for it and 28 voting against the amendment.

One amendment that did pass, targets the Marion County Prosecutor who has made it known that he will not bring charges against women or doctors or abortions.

The amendment allows the state attorney general to do so by granting concurrent jurisdiction.

