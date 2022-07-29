Former Berrien County employee facing child pornography charges

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A former Berrien County building and grounds superintendent is facing child pornography charges.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Joel Johnson, 60, of St. Joseph was arraigned on Thursday on four charges of producing child porn and two charges of having criminal sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

Johnson was arrested at his home on Wednesday night. A judge set bail at $500,000 with GPS monitoring required.

Johnson faces life in prison on the charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. A pre-exam hearing is expected to be set for Aug. 5, with the preliminary hearing set for Aug. 11.

Joel Johnson (Berrien County Records)

He was already under scrutiny for allegedly embezzling money from Berrien County after he was charged for allegedly using county funds to buy materials and tools for personal home construction and/or home improvement jobs.

The case was eventually assigned to a Kalamazoo judge and is still pending.

