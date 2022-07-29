Former Berrien County employee facing child pornography charges

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A former Berrien County building and grounds superintendent is facing child pornography charges.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Joel Johnson, 60, of St. Joseph was arraigned on Thursday on four charges of producing child porn and two charges of having criminal sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

Johnson was arrested at his home on Wednesday night. A judge set bail at $500,000 with GPS monitoring required.

Johnson faces life in prison on the charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. A pre-exam hearing is expected to be set for Aug. 5, with the preliminary hearing set for Aug. 11.

Joel Johnson
Joel Johnson(Berrien County Records)

He was already under scrutiny for allegedly embezzling money from Berrien County after he was charged for allegedly using county funds to buy materials and tools for personal home construction and/or home improvement jobs.

The case was eventually assigned to a Kalamazoo judge and is still pending.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic has been backed up since Thursday, but detours have been taken down.
Eastbound lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road, modified traffic pattern in place for work on westbound lanes
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Seth Becker
Man charged with reckless homicide in deadly South Bend crash
South Bend Police say the 1-year-old boy who went missing after a vehicle was stolen Friday...
1-year-old boy found safe after South Bend Police locate stolen vehicle
Lana Roemer
Argos Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Resident footage of an officer involved shooting on July 29, 2022, in South Bend.
Officer-involved shooting in South Bend
The fair opened on Friday for an 18-day run that ends on Aug. 21.
Indiana State Fair underway
The race benefits families of fallen Mishawaka police officers.
Donut & Dash 5K/10K to benefit families of fallen Mishawaka police
'Donut & Dash' to benefit families of fallen Mishawaka Police.
'Donut & Dash' to benefit families of fallen Mishawaka Police
Indiana Special Session Day 5
Indiana Special Session Day 5