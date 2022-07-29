First Alert Forecast: Bright and Comfortable Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Clear and comfortable during the morning with a few patchy areas of fog early. Sunshine will fill the skies with a few high clouds through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s with low humidity. All this leading into a beautiful weekend! High of 79 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and very comfortable. Turning cooler by morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s for most of Michiana. Low of 59 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Another very nice day with highs that will return to the lower 80s during the afternoon. The humidity stays low with only a few high clouds later in the day. Green flags will be flying all weekend along Lake Michigan beaches! High of 81 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: The sunshine continues with a slight increase in humidity during the afternoon. Highs will get a bit warmer, into the middle 80s by the afternoon. We stay bright and dry with our next chance of rain coming on Monday evening. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Monday will feature higher humidity and a lot of sunshine with highs getting into the middle 80s through the afternoon. The next chance for thunderstorms to return as a front will move across Michiana in the late evening. Behind this we have temps in the lower 80s on Tuesday before the heat and humidity sets in for the rest of next week. Highs in the lower to middle 890s are looking possible with higher humidity. A heatwave is looking more possible for the beginning of August. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, July 28th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 81

Thursday’s Low: 65

Precipitation: Trace

