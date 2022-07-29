Donut & Dash 5K/10K to benefit families of fallen Mishawaka police

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A series of races on Labor Day weekend will help the families of Mishawka police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

An initiative of the Mishawaka FOP, Donut & Dash 5K/10K is set to happen Saturday, September 3rd at Central Park. The race route takes participants along the Mishawaka Riverwalk.

All the proceeds are going to a new memorial dinner for these families as well as rebuilding a fund for future families who might experience the tragic loss of a loved one.

“The funds for the, from the race are going to go to help support and keep the memorial dinner alive and going for those families of our fallen officers and, and also to future benefit - and possibly help - with the expense in the event that a family member that this happens to, another family member, that we can help them and kind of maintain a balance in their life and help keep them going,” explained Capt. Eric Beckham

Josh Szuba can attest to the impact of the inaugural memorial dinner held this past May. He’s the son of Corp. Jim Szuba who, along with his K-9 partner, Ricky, were killed in January 2010 when a drunk driver being pursued by another officer hit their squad car.

“This year, when we [went to the memorial dinner], you know, my mother, my sister - some of the other survivors that I spoke with, it was really enjoyable because you get to, you know, trade, swap those stories and those memories, and just having that made, made everything easier,” remarked Szuba.

The Donut & Dash 5K and 10K start at 8:05 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. A 1-mile fun run will also take place.

5K entries cost $30. 10K registration is $40 (prices increase starting August 1st).

Anyone who signs up on Friday, July 29th can receive $10 off registration by using promo code WNDU2022.

Click here to sign up!

The race will also feature raffles. Current prize offerings include a smoker grill combo, Trek bicycle, TVs, and treadmills.

Contact the Mishawaka FOP if your business would like to help sponsor the first-ever Donut & Dash 5K/10K.

