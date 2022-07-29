Crews responding to crash outside of Holy Cross College

Crews are cleaning up after a crash at the intersection of State Road 933 and Dorr Road in front of the entrance to Holy Cross College.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are cleaning up after a crash that happened in front of the entrance to Holy Cross College Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of State Road 933 and Dorr Road just before 11:30 a.m.

Avoid the area if possible.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

