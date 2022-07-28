Advertisement

Wade Miley expected to pitch for South Bend Cubs on rehab assignment Friday

Miley will join fellow Cubs lefty Drew Smyly as the two Major League players to rehab with High-A South Bend this season.(South Bend Cubs)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chicago Cubs left-handed pitcher Wade Miley is expected to make a rehabilitation assignment start with the South Bend Cubs on Friday night as the first place Cubs take on the Lake County Captains.

Miley was originally placed on the injured list with a shoulder ailment and last pitched in the Major Leagues on June 10.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Miley when he pitches at Four Winds Field. He came up with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and played with the South Bend Silver Hawks in 2009.

Miley will join fellow Cubs lefty Drew Smyly as the two Major League players to rehab with High-A South Bend this season. Meanwhile, his appearance will mark the 15th total Major League rehab assignment since the club became a Cubs affiliate.

It is not yet determined how long Miley’s outing will be on the mound.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Fireworks are slated to follow the game. Tickets are available at SouthBendCubs.com.

