Traffic backed up on Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County

Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Toll Road is backed up near the Elkhart East exit (located in the area of mile marker 96/County Road 17) as road crews inspect “an issue” near the roadway.

Officials with the Indiana Toll Road tell 16 News Now that a washout with a void was found under the shoulder near mile marker 96. The level of the washout is unknown, so officials have ordered a ground penetrating radar report to determine the extent.

The eastbound right lane and westbound passing lanes are affected. Traffic is currently backed up for a couple of miles in both directions.

Officials hope to reopen the lanes as quickly as possible without sacrificing safety.

