St. Joe County’s ‘Comprehensive Plan Summit’ seeks to engage residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a lot of change and growth, St. Joseph County is in need of a new 20 year plan.

The county’s last comprehensive plan set out goals to make improvements, and according to leaders, most of those have been met.

On Wednesday, the St. Joseph County “Comprehensive Plan Summit” kicked off the framework phase for changes coming to the county.

“I really think it’s an important step to take in educating the community,” said Carol Ruff, a resident.

The St. Joseph County “Comprehensive Plan Summit” invited the community to learn how to be open minded to change, and how to be involved in it.

“So, what we’re doing in this process, is that we’ve created working groups, so all of these 8 pillars, which will have a working group, and so, we’re inviting citizens to take part in being a part of the working group,” said Cynthia Bowen, the Project Manager of REA.

In order to help people be able to contribute to areas they are most passionate about, there are 8 separate groups: Farmland Preservation, Environmental Stewardship, Utilities, Transportation, Housing and Neighborhoods, Quality of Life and Place, Economic Development, and Government and Policy.

“What we’ve done is broken that down into 8 different pillars, so each pillar represents one aspect of the vision,” Bowen explained.

And with the vision looking 20 years into the future in terms of goals, the county is hoping for help from community members with bright ideas for the future.

