South Bend supermarket development plans delayed

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to begin building a grocery store on South Bend’s west side are being pushed back.

City officials approved this development of a 10,000 sq. ft. supermarket on the corner of Olive and Western last year.

However, officials say recent construction delays have developers asking for more time.

“They were supposed to start within 12 months but because of construction delays and everything going on in the construction industry, they needed a little bit more time and we were happy to give them that,” said Joseph Molnar, the property development manager.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and last through 2024.

