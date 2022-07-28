South Bend approves $2.1 million street project for bike lanes, sidewalks

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Funding for a $2.1 million dollar street project in South Bend is getting the green light.

The approval came at a redevelopment commission meeting this morning.

The project will bring added bike lanes and sidewalks at Campeau Street, between Eddy Street and South Bend Avenue, to slow down speedy drivers.

“Neighbors identified the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and South Bend Avenue as a problem intersection in their neighborhood,” said Tim Corcoran, South Bend’s Director of Planning. “Speeding and pedestrian were the two main issues. Lots of students go through that intersection so we feel it is pretty important to look at ways to fix that and to make it a safer place.”

Officials say construction on Campeau Street is expected to begin Spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of S. Taylor Street and W. Ewing Avenue just before 8:50 p.m....
One dead, five hurt in South Bend crash
Elkhart woman killed after getting hit by truck
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
First confirmed case of monkeypox identified in St. Joseph County
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ situation in Cass County

Latest News

The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify...
‘Lamppost Lighting Program’ continues in South Bend
A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier...
Man charged with reckless homicide in deadly South Bend crash
Master Trooper Brad Kaizer says his retirement isn’t going to stop him from protecting the...
Indiana State Police trooper retires after 34 years
South Bend supermarket development plans delayed until fall, aims for 2024 completion.
South Bend supermarket development plans delayed