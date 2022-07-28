South Bend approves $2.1 million street project for bike lanes, sidewalks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Funding for a $2.1 million dollar street project in South Bend is getting the green light.

The approval came at a redevelopment commission meeting this morning.

The project will bring added bike lanes and sidewalks at Campeau Street, between Eddy Street and South Bend Avenue, to slow down speedy drivers.

“Neighbors identified the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and South Bend Avenue as a problem intersection in their neighborhood,” said Tim Corcoran, South Bend’s Director of Planning. “Speeding and pedestrian were the two main issues. Lots of students go through that intersection so we feel it is pretty important to look at ways to fix that and to make it a safer place.”

Officials say construction on Campeau Street is expected to begin Spring 2023.

