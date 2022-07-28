Serving up food security, summer tastes at Sports Time

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Sports Time Family Pub and Grill in Elkhart throws their Summer Basil Bash Fundraiser.

The funds will go to benefit the Seed to Feed program through Church Community Services, which aims to establish food security in Elkhart County.

The restaurant throws a fundraiser once a year to support Church Community Services but also holds various fundraisers throughout the year to help other organizations and individuals who have experienced hardship.

Each year, Sports Time picks a theme in conjunction with what is grown in abundance. This year’s theme is “All about the Basil” (all about that bass, no treble).

“We’ve incorporated summer; a summer basil bash,” said Christy Eldridge, Owner/Operator of Sports Time Family Pub and Grill. “We have a lot of items, drink and food items, really with the influence of basil today. We’re having some things to give to the kids, we have just a fun atmosphere, and hopefully, we get a lot of people in the door and take advantage of helping us help them.”

Sports Time is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is donating 15 percent of all sales today to Seed to Feed.

“We became partners with them years and years ago, and so it’s our pleasure to support local because we get the local support 2-fold. I mean, we’re very fortunate. That’s why we’re here today is because of all the support from our friends. We’re doing it because we are local, and they are local, and they are dear to our hearts.”

