Renovations unveiled at Spectrum Health Lakeland in Niles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles cut the ribbon on two newly renovated spaces dealing with cardiology, orthopedics, and bariatrics.

16 News Now got a first look at the renovations, which staff say kept patients and their families in mind.

The waiting room has tripled its capacity to allow a more comfortable and safe experience. The exam rooms are outfitted with state-of-the-art technology including machines that perform both echocardiographic tests as well as stress tests for heart patients. The renovations also included expanding the cardio rehab room to allow more space for patients during recoveries.

Doctors are also noticing the differences between this new space and the old one.

“In our old space, we had people kind of all over the place, so we had multiple floors, we had multiple different people in different offices and there wasn’t a lot of efficiency,” said Dennis Disch, MD, the Medical Director of Cardiovascular Services at Spectrum Health. “So, we just couldn’t see patients in an efficient, high-tech way if you will. This allows us to do more things much more efficiently, we can provide better care, the patients are more comfortable, and we can just get a lot more done in a shorter period of time.”

It took them about two years to identify spaces for expansion and came with a cost of a little more than $3.5 million.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.