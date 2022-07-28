No beating around the bush, county officials volunteer at Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter and St. Joseph County Councilman Robert Kruszynski will volunteer several hours a week at Portage Manor to assist with mowing and lawn maintenance.

Earlier this week, Portage Manor Administrator contacted the county to assist with the upkeep of the grounds, as they are short-staffed, and one person handles all maintenance of the grounds and manor.

The county plans to continue the upkeep of Portage Manor grounds for the foreseeable future.

County Commissioner Dieter is asking community members to volunteer when they can and says every little bit helps.

“We’re here as day one of volunteer part of helping Portage Manor with their lawn,” said Derek Dieter, St. Joseph County Commissioner District 2. “You can see they have about 10 acres that need to be mowed. They’re short-staffed here, so their maintenance person comes and does this, so we’re going to try to pick up the slack. We’re going to be doing this; anytime people want to come out, we will have the equipment for them. If they want to come out for an hour, that’s fine, any day of the week.”

“From changing lightbulbs to doing plaster and painting to leaky sinks, all the other maintenance, and this building is huge. It’s just a lot of time that he needs to be doing stuff in there, so we have no problem with picking up the slack out here and helping cut the grass and the grounds. Talking to Kortney, the administrator here, she said I just don’t have enough people to do this. I said no problem, we’ll get something done, and it’s a very good turnout. And again, we’re asking citizens to call me or text me or whatever. If they can give an hour any day of the week, we can meet you here, provide it, and go from there.”

Lawn care tools will be provided, and volunteers will receive a “Commissioner Volunteer Crew” hat and t-shirt and will be treated to a pizza party at a later date for lending a helping hand.

You can contact Commissioner Dieter directly, at (574)532-2200 or Ddieter@sjcindiana.com.

