Medical Moment: How CMV can cause hearing loss in babies

(WNDU) - Nearly one in three children are already infected with cytomegalovirus by age five.

The CDC says over half of adults have been infected with CMV by age 40. Most people with CMV infection have no symptoms and aren’t aware that they have been infected.

Cytomegalovirus, commonly known as CMV, is closely related to the viruses that cause chickenpox and mononucleosis, or mono. The symptoms of a congenital CMV infection vary. Most babies infected before birth usually show no symptoms after delivery. Those who do may be born prematurely, have a low birth weight, jaundice, or microcephaly, which is a small head.

If not treated properly and in a timely manner, it could lead to premature hearing loss.

“The challenge is, if we wait too long, those hearing pathways don’t develop,” said Kenneth Alexander, the Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Nemours Children’s Hospital. “If children are not treated, then, doing things like cochlear implants doesn’t work very well. Furthermore, even if it’s not complete hearing loss, these children have significant language delays.”

Florida is one of the latest states, along with Minnesota and New Jersey, to pass legislation that requires testing for congenital CMV.

“The bill requires that any baby that fails their newborn hearing screen be tested for cytomegalovirus. If that baby tests positive for cytomegalovirus, it tells us how we have to manage that child,” Dr. Alexander explained.

Currently, there’s no vaccine to prevent CMV.

Washing hands well and often can help reduce the risk of infection. And a mother who has a CMV infection shouldn’t stop breastfeeding her baby.

The FDA approved Livtencity (maribavir) as the first drug for treating adults and pediatric patients with post-transplant CMV infection/disease that does not respond to available antiviral treatment.

Livtencity works by preventing the activity of human cytomegalovirus enzyme pUL97, thus blocking virus replication.

“Transplant recipients are at a much greater risk for complications and death when faced with a cytomegalovirus infection,” said John Farley, MD, MPH, director of the Office of Infectious Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

In the study, 352 transplant recipients with CMV infections, who did not respond to treatment, randomly received Livtencity or treatment assigned by a researcher for up to eight weeks. The study compared the two groups’ plasma CMV DNA concentration levels at the end of the eighth week, with efficacy defined as having a level below what is measurable. Of the 235 patients who received the new drug, 56 percent had levels of CMV DNA below what was measurable versus 24 percent of the 117 patients who received an investigator-assigned treatment.

The most common side effects included taste disturbance, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and fatigue.

