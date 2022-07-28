Mayor Mueller back to work after suffering ‘possible heart attack’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back to work after he likely suffered a heart attack earlier this summer.

Mueller had two stents put in a main artery of his heart after doctors found several blockages. The 40-year-old was having some chest pains that he thought was just acid reflux.

Mueller didn’t think it was big deal until he went in for a routine stress test and doctors told him he likely suffered a heart attack.

“I didn’t have any classic symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, or anything like that,” Mueller said. “It wasn’t until I was following up with a stress test at the end of June when they found this. After getting the all clear, in retrospect, I most likely had a heart attack in June and didn’t realize it.”

Mueller says he feels great now. He’s encouraging others to listen to their bodies if something feels off.

