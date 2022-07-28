Master Indiana State Trooper reflects on retirement after 34-year career

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - From his first day on the job to his final day, Master Indiana State Trooper Brad Kaizer’s 34-year journey working his dream job has come to an end.

“It’s actually been 34 years, 332 days I have been on the Indiana Toll Road. I didn’t think I’d break down but it brought me to tears,” Kaizer told 16 News Now Thursday.

Kaizer says his goal growing up was to be come an officer, but it was his dream to become a state trooper.

“It was always a dream of mine to be an Indiana trooper. I don’t know why. I’ve known it when I was a little kid,” Kaizer said.

A South Bend native, Kaizer’s police work took place patrolling and protecting drivers on the Indiana Toll Road.

“I worked with a lot of great troopers that have come and gone from District 21. Just working the Toll Road alone, I meet people from all over the world,” Kaizer says.

While he has many wonderful memories, Kaizer says there were days he almost didn’t make it home.

“Back on March 4th of 1999, we were stopped for a minor traffic violation and we were struck by a semi. It killed my partner Richard Gaston, it killed little Charlie, and Doug who was a retired school principal.”

“I was involved with another one just after Christmas in 2018. I was chasing a violator down for speed and I hit a patch of frost, I believe, and my car rolled over, went through the median, struck the guard rail and I survived that crash,” Kaizer says.

Even after having staired death in the face twice following a long career with ISP, Kaizer says if it was up to him, he’d still be out on patrol.

“I’ve reached that magical age. I’ll be 65 and it is a mandatory retirement for Indiana State Police. You have to retire by the time your 65th birthday and I’ll reach that in November. If I didn’t have to go, I wouldn’t. But because I have to go, it’s been an outstanding career,” Kaizer says.

He may be retired but Kazier says it is only temporary. Kaizer says he will be accepting a civilian position with Indiana State Police this fall.

