Man charged with reckless homicide in deadly South Bend crash

Seth Becker
Seth Becker(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged with reckless homicide for his role in a deadly crash earlier this week on the city’s south side.

Jail records show that Seth Becker, 25, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Wednesday, but officials say he was officially charged on Thursday.

An investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) found that Becker was driving south in a Dodge Ram truck on S. Taylor Street on Tuesday just before 8:50 p.m. when he reached the intersection with W. Ewing Avenue and struck a Dodge Durango occupied by four people.

One of those passengers, 58-year-old Janeth Gomez of South Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle suffered a broken arm and an injury to the face. Police also say a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, suffered a laceration to the chin and a concussion, respectively.

The impact of that crash pushed the Dodge Durango into a Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai suffered a severe eye injury.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Becker was involved in an encounter about one block north of the intersection. After that encounter, police say he got into his truck and said, “I’ve got some business to take care of.”

Becker then reportedly accelerated quickly southbound down Taylor Street toward the intersection with Ewing Avenue, reaching speeds of approximately 50-60 miles per hour. Police say he never hit the brakes and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection before colliding with the Dodge Durango.

When South Bend officers arrived on scene and asked Becker what happened, he told officers “I was trying to kill myself.” He was taken to the hospital, where he told registration personnel that the accident was an attempt to take his own life and that he wanted to hurt others as well.

Toxicology results are pending. However, police said in an earlier release that impairment did not appear to be a factor.

Becker has been charged with the following counts:

  • Count I: Reckless Homicide, a level 5 felony
  • Count II: Criminal Recklessness, a level 6 felony
  • Count III: Reckless Driving, a class A misdemeanor
  • Count IV: Reckless Driving, a class A misdemeanor
  • Count V: Reckless Driving, a class A misdemeanor
  • Count VI: Reckless Driving, a class A misdemeanor

Becker is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

The full probable cause affidavit is available to read below:

(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)
(St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office)

