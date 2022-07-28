A look inside the South Bend Bike Garage’s new home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Bike Garage has moved from its old location on Portage Avenue to its new location on the corner of 933 and Angela.

16 Morning News now got a tour of the new space.

The South Bend Bike Garage is an all-volunteer group that fixes bikes, sells bikes, and allows people to earn bikes through volunteering.

Their new space is much bigger than the former one, with large rooms for plenty of storage and workspace.

They also have a new trailer that will allow them to fulfil their goal of serving more people in Michiana.

Dustin New, the Bike Garage president, said it’s gratifying to see how the group has expanded in just the few short years of its existence.

“We kind of had an idea that there might be a need in the area, but the support that we’ve gotten, the number of customers that we’ve had come through…just incredible,” New said.

The South Bend Bike Garage is open on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. Volunteers are always needed.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.