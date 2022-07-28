‘Lamppost Lighting Program’ continues in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller is back on the job. And on Thursday, he helped with the kickoff the city’s 2022 Lamppost Lighting Program.

The cost-share program offers solar-powered lampposts to help brighten and beautify neighborhoods across the city. Once installed, the homeowner is responsible for maintenance and upkeep.

“We know that the lighting in the neighborhoods makes it feel more safe,” Mueller says. “And some studies have shown it does actually create safer neighborhoods.”

“I love lights all lights,” says South Bend resident Mary Adamo. “I love it. And it’s dark here, and one can never have too much light. I’m going to call all my neighbors today and tell them because they can still get into get in on it. It’s a good deal.”

And if you’d like to get in on the light deal, you have until Aug. 15 to fill out an application.

For more information on the 2022 Lamppost Lighting Program, click here. You can also contact the City of South Bend’s Division of Engineering at 574-235-9251.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.