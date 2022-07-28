Goshen Historical Society Museum announces fundraising drive for remodel, expansion

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Historical Society Museum has announced the beginning of a fundraising drive to remodel and expand.

The museum’s second floor, which used to be apartments, has been sealed off for over seventy years.

These rooms won’t be for rent anytime soon, but the Goshen Historical Society hopes to open the upstairs apartments as exhibits in 2025.

However, the rooms are only accessible by a steep 23-step staircase. That’s why the museum is using the fundraiser to also install an elevator.

“We’ve been working since February on a quiet phase of the fundraising drive,” says Ron Hoke, board president of the Goshen Historical Society. “The goal is to raise $500,000 between private donations and grants. As of today, we’re at 35 percent to that goal of pledges over a three-year period.

“We’re optimistic that the generous people of Goshen will see the benefit of this project to the downtown as a tourist attraction and telling the story of Goshen,” Hoke added.

The apartments date back all the way to 1888. Money raised will also be used to restore the apartments to provide display areas and workspaces for staff.

