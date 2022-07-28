Girl Named Tom to perform Thursday night at Elkhart County 4-H Fair

Published: Jul. 28, 2022
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The most recent winners of NBC’s “The Voice” will be performing Thursday night at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

Girl Named Tom will be taking The Heritage Park Stage at 7:30 p.m. The show is free with paid admission to the fair.

The trio consisting of siblings Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty rose to fame on Season 21 of “The Voice,” earning the distinction of being the first trio to win the competition.

They moved to South Bend last year, and both Caleb and Joshua graduated from Goshen College before forming Girl Named Tom with their little sister, Bekah.

In addition to the live music, there’s plenty more to do at the fair, which runs through Saturday, July 30.

