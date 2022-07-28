First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Thursday Before A Beautiful Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Patchy dense fog is possible through the morning commute. Be careful and watch out for rapidly changing visibilities on your way out the door. As the morning goes on the for will diminish and the chance for some showers will increase. A few showers through the late morning and early afternoon with mostly cloudy skies as a cold front crosses the area. By the late afternoon the sunshine begins to break out, highs will be in the low 80s and the humidity will begin to drop! High of 81 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Skies will clear and as the humidity drops, most of Michiana will drop into the lower 60s or even upper 50s by Friday morning. Staying clear and dry. Low of 60 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and comfortable. A few highs clouds with a light breeze from the north and west. This flow will keep highs in the upper 70s and drop the humidity altogether! High of 79 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and another very comfortable day to begin the weekend. Highs will be back into the lower 80s as a warming trend will begin heading into August. High of 81 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunshine continues on Sunday and Monday as highs begin to rise into the middle to upper 80s. A chance for thunderstorms on Monday evening as another front moves through will bring the chance for a few heavy downpours. The rain chances will bring temps down a few degrees on Tuesday before the heat and humidity really begin to kick in. Highs through the end of next week will likely be in the lower 90s with higher humidity. The chances are increasing for another heatwave, or a stretch of at least three or more 90 degrees days, is becoming more likely for the beginning of August. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, July 27th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 83

Wednesday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.09″

