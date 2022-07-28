Missing 31-year-old Elkhart woman found safe

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 31-year-old woman who was originally reported as missing on Thursday has been located and is safe.

Police say Mariah De Leon had been missing since June.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since June.

Police say Mariah De Leon is approximately 4′9″ and weighs 127 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Det. Gayton at 574-295-7070 ext. 301.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s website or at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

