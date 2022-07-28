Advertisement

Distinguished Young Women of Bremen hosting ‘Fun Fair’ Thursday night

There will be fair games, raffle baskets, and food trucks.
There will be fair games, raffle baskets, and food trucks.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Bremen Fun Fair will take place Thursday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bremen High School.

There will be fair games, raffle baskets, and food trucks.

Fair game tickets will cost $1 for two tickets. Raffle tickets will cost $1 each or you can purchase six for $5.

The featured food trucks are Ben’s Soft Pretzel’s, Dr. Chang’s BBQ Pit, and La Parilla Caliente.

The event is hosted by the Distinguished Young Women of Bremen. All money raised will go directly to the Distinguished Young Women scholarship program.

