Cultivate Food Rescue to expand to second building

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue is getting the green light to expand to a second building.

The approval came at a South Bend Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday morning. The building will be on two acres next to its current property at 1403 Prairie Avenue in South Bend.

Cultivate Food Rescue’s executive director Jim Conklian says it will be used as a cold storage facility to help boost their efforts in giving back to the community.

“The facility will also be for neighborhood pantries to use at no costs,” Conklian said. “One of things that limits our pantries from serving more people is cold storage space. We’d like to build a facility that ensures St. Joseph County, Elkhart County, Marshall County, and all those pantries can use that facility to store food for the patrons that they served.”

Conklian says the expansion will cost nearly $5 million. It’s funded through a fundraising campaign that is expected to kick off this fall.

As for construction, officials are aiming to begin in the spring of 2023.

