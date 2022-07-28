Advertisement

Black Catholic Joint Conference closes with banquet on ND campus

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Black Catholic Joint Conference concluded on the University of Notre Dame’s campus.

The event brought over a hundred guests to South Bend for discussion, planning, and fellowship.

Wednesday night was the conference’s closing banquet where a number of honors were presented.

“I think it is important for people to know that we are gathering from across the country,” said Melvin Tardy, the President of the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus. “We have over a hundred black Catholic priests, deacons and their wives, religious sisters, religious brothers, and seminarians. We also had Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre from Louisville, one of two African American archbishops in the nation so this was truly a national gathering and a very joyful occasion.”

Wednesday’s banquet wrapped up the first in-person gathering of the Black Catholic Joint Conference since 2019.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
First confirmed case of monkeypox identified in St. Joseph County
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
First responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and N. Main Street just after 10:45 p.m....
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Mishawaka identified
Elkhart woman killed after getting hit by truck
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ situation in Cass County

Latest News

SJC Comprehensive Plan summit
St. Joe County’s ‘Comprehensive Plan Summit’ seeks to engage residents
Black Catholic Joint Conference wraps up with closing banquet.
Black Catholic Joint Conference wraps up with closing banquet
Man arrested after fatal South Bend crash.
Man arrested after fatal South Bend crash
Comprehensive Plan Summit held for St. Joseph County.
Comprehensive Plan Summit held for St. Joseph County