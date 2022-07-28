Black Catholic Joint Conference closes with banquet on ND campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Black Catholic Joint Conference concluded on the University of Notre Dame’s campus.

The event brought over a hundred guests to South Bend for discussion, planning, and fellowship.

Wednesday night was the conference’s closing banquet where a number of honors were presented.

“I think it is important for people to know that we are gathering from across the country,” said Melvin Tardy, the President of the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus. “We have over a hundred black Catholic priests, deacons and their wives, religious sisters, religious brothers, and seminarians. We also had Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre from Louisville, one of two African American archbishops in the nation so this was truly a national gathering and a very joyful occasion.”

Wednesday’s banquet wrapped up the first in-person gathering of the Black Catholic Joint Conference since 2019.

