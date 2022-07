SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Argos Police Department needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Lana Roemer is 5′2″ and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Lana was last seen on Wednesday, July 27, at 8:30 a.m. in Argos.

If you know of Lana’s whereabouts, please call the Argos Police Department at 574-892-5122.

