Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen...
An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen Wednesday in Walnut Hill, Florida, located in the northwest part of the Panhandle. She may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, officials said.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT HILL, Fla. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Florida was sent out Thursday for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 5600th block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill, located in the northwest part of the Panhandle. Banesa is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and scars on her face.

The child may be in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, officials said. He is 42 years old and described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the area of S. Taylor Street and W. Ewing Avenue just before 8:50 p.m....
One dead, five hurt in South Bend crash
Elkhart woman killed after getting hit by truck
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
First confirmed case of monkeypox identified in St. Joseph County
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ situation in Cass County

Latest News

FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi talk by phone for more than 2 hours
There will be fair games, raffle baskets, and food trucks.
Distinguished Young Women of Bremen hosting ‘Fun Fair’ Thursday night
Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. The U.S. economy...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear