All lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic is now fully moving in both directions on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 96.

A detour was put into place Thursday night due to a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road in that area, but officials say lanes have fully reopened.

🚨 #ITRALERT: ALL LANES OPEN – following the washout near the Elkhart East (CR 17) Exit 96, we are happy to report that all lanes in that area are now open without restrictions. Thank you to the crews working tirelessly to open lanes very quickly without sacrificing safety. — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) July 30, 2022

Traffic is once again moving in both directions on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 96 (Elkhart East exit).

A detour was put into place Thursday night due to a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road in that area, but officials say the detour is down and traffic is moving in both directions using a modified traffic pattern.

The eastbound lanes in that area are now being used to accommodate traffic in both directions. However, officials say you should expect ongoing delays as the westbound lanes are being restored.

The ramp at Exit 96 will only be restricted from entering the Toll Road traveling westbound. Further updates will be provided once it is fully reopened.

🚨 #ITRALERT: LANES OPENED. Crews worked diligently through the night near the Elkhart East (CR 17) Exit 96 to open the eastbound lanes. Those will now be used to accommodate traffic in both directions but expect ongoing delays as the westbound lanes are being restored. — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) July 29, 2022

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A detour is in place after Indiana Toll Road officials say there was a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road near mile marker 96 (Elkhart East exit).

The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road, between the South Bend West Exit 72 and Exit 101 in Bristol, are expected to be closed until about midnight on Saturday.

Eastbound traffic is now being diverted. Drivers will take the US 31 bypass south to US 20 east to SR 15 north. Westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

Crews are working around the clock to repair the road and have been running fiber optic lines under the Toll Road in the area of the washout.

🚨 #ITRALERT: Citing safety concerns for eastbound traffic, the following detour is in place for the Indiana Toll Road lasting overnight: US31 bypass (Exit 72) south to US 20 east to SR 15 north (Exit 101). pic.twitter.com/8QctNdeOLG — Indiana Toll Road (@IndianaTollRoad) July 28, 2022

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Toll Road is backed up near the Elkhart East exit (located in the area of mile marker 96/County Road 17) as road crews inspect “an issue” near the roadway.

Officials with the Indiana Toll Road tell 16 News Now that a washout with a void was found under the shoulder near mile marker 96. The level of the washout is unknown, so officials have ordered a ground penetrating radar report to determine the extent.

The eastbound right lane and westbound passing lanes are affected. Traffic is currently backed up for a couple of miles in both directions.

Officials hope to reopen the lanes as quickly as possible without sacrificing safety.

