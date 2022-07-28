All lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Traffic is now fully moving in both directions on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 96.

A detour was put into place Thursday night due to a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road in that area, but officials say lanes have fully reopened.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

Traffic is once again moving in both directions on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 96 (Elkhart East exit).

A detour was put into place Thursday night due to a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road in that area, but officials say the detour is down and traffic is moving in both directions using a modified traffic pattern.

The eastbound lanes in that area are now being used to accommodate traffic in both directions. However, officials say you should expect ongoing delays as the westbound lanes are being restored.

The ramp at Exit 96 will only be restricted from entering the Toll Road traveling westbound. Further updates will be provided once it is fully reopened.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A detour is in place after Indiana Toll Road officials say there was a washout with a void found under the shoulder of the road near mile marker 96 (Elkhart East exit).

The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road, between the South Bend West Exit 72 and Exit 101 in Bristol, are expected to be closed until about midnight on Saturday.

Eastbound traffic is now being diverted. Drivers will take the US 31 bypass south to US 20 east to SR 15 north. Westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

Crews are working around the clock to repair the road and have been running fiber optic lines under the Toll Road in the area of the washout.

(WNDU)

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Toll Road is backed up near the Elkhart East exit (located in the area of mile marker 96/County Road 17) as road crews inspect “an issue” near the roadway.

Officials with the Indiana Toll Road tell 16 News Now that a washout with a void was found under the shoulder near mile marker 96. The level of the washout is unknown, so officials have ordered a ground penetrating radar report to determine the extent.

The eastbound right lane and westbound passing lanes are affected. Traffic is currently backed up for a couple of miles in both directions.

Officials hope to reopen the lanes as quickly as possible without sacrificing safety.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township closed to traffic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Crews are conducting bridge deck maintenance.

Traffic

Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard in Mishawaka closed for utility installations

Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The closure is between Cedar Street and Byrkit Avenue.

Traffic

Napier Ave. Bridge traffic reduced to one lane on Friday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The bridge, located between Langley Ave. and Miami Road in St. Joseph Township, will be operating with one lane beginning at 4 a.m.

Traffic

2 railroad crossings closed in Goshen

Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Two railroad crossings are closed in Goshen.

Latest News

Traffic

Prairie Street bridge closed in Elkhart

Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Work is expected to be underway for the next two days.

Traffic

Lincoln Way West closed between Spring Street and Main Street

Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A portion of Lincoln Way West will be closed on Wednesday.

Traffic

South Bend paving projects continue as part of ‘Rebuilding Our Streets’ program

Updated: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Roads, cones and construction, all things that continue to fill the streets of South Bend this summer as part of the city’s Rebuilding Our Streets Program.

Traffic

Fir Road & Eadus Avenue intersection reopens, barricades in place on Dragoon Trail

Updated: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Crews have placed road closure barricades on Dragoon Trail—just east of Fir Road—for water main installations to George Wilson Park.

Traffic

Portion of County Road 15 in Elkhart closed for new sewer line installation

Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The work is expected to take two weeks.

Traffic

I-94 resurfacing project begins in Berrien County

Updated: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
MDOT is investing $5.9 million to resurface over five miles of I-94 between Kruger Road and Three Oaks Road.