Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will end ‘strict isolation’

President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The...
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone. The White House says Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and will end his “strict isolation.”(Source: The White House/Twitter)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden looked forward to ending his COVID-19 isolation Wednesday after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning.

He quickly arranged to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden around midday.

“Back to the Oval,” Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Biden, 79, tested positive last week.

Biden’s tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, wrote in Wednesday’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19. Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

Biden’s symptoms were almost “completely resolved,” O’Connor reported.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

Biden will wear a “well-fitting” face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, O’Connor said.

Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21. He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through tape-recorded messages.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

