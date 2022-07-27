Wednesday’s Child: Jordan wants parents and a dog

(WNDU) - Summertime is family time and we’re trying to help foster kids get a new family with our Wednesday’s Child segments. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 12-year-old Jordan.

Jordan is described as a sweet kid who is a little shy, but super fun to be around. He likes to play video games and build structures with Legos.

“One of my favorite games is Minecraft,” said Jordan. “I want to build Legos.”

As for entertainment, Jordan really likes watching movies.

“I like movies,” said Jordan. “My favorite movie is Dr. Strange. He loves to tell you all the facts about animals that he knows.”

Jordan loves animals and enjoys visiting zoos to see them. He has a list of his favorites.

“Lions, tigers, monkeys, rhinos,” said Jordan. “I just want to be a rhino.”

Jordan has a good sense of humor. He loves to make people laugh.

He’s looking forward to spending his future with new parents.

“I want my mom and dad, brother and sister,” said Jordan. “I want a dog, too.”

Jordan isn’t a picky eater, but he does have a favorite meal. It’s a McDonald’s Big Mac!

If you would like to learn more about Jordan, click here for the link to Grant Me Hope and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange:

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange | Jordan

GrantMeHope | Charity

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.