BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township is once again closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River for construction.

Crews are conducting bridge deck maintenance. The work is expected to be completed by mid-September.

The suggested detour route is Walton Road to U.S. 31 to Niles-Buchanan Road.

