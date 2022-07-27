South Bend Police issue warning about Kia, Hyundai vehicles targeted in recent thefts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a series of car thefts that may be motivated by posts circulating on social media.

Officers have responded to several reports of thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia and Hyundai vehicles over the past month.

This comes as officials say a video is making its rounds online showing how these vehicles can be stolen without a key.

Whether you own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle or not, police say you can avoid making your vehicle a target by:

Using a steering wheel locking device

Parking in well-lit areas

Keeping doors locked at all times

Keeping personal belongings out of plain view

Reporting any suspicious activity to the South Bend Police Department

If you have any information, you’re asked to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.