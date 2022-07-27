South Bend Police issue warning about Kia, Hyundai vehicles targeted in recent thefts
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a series of car thefts that may be motivated by posts circulating on social media.
Officers have responded to several reports of thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia and Hyundai vehicles over the past month.
This comes as officials say a video is making its rounds online showing how these vehicles can be stolen without a key.
Whether you own a Kia or Hyundai vehicle or not, police say you can avoid making your vehicle a target by:
- Using a steering wheel locking device
- Parking in well-lit areas
- Keeping doors locked at all times
- Keeping personal belongings out of plain view
- Reporting any suspicious activity to the South Bend Police Department
If you have any information, you’re asked to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.