South Bend man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2020 homicide

The mugshot of Mark Coleman.
The mugshot of Mark Coleman.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man who was found guilty of killing his former girlfriend was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Wednesday.

Mark Coleman, 38, was found guilty of Murder and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury back in May for the October 2020 homicide of 47-year-old Enedina Sohlke.

Sohlke’s body was found at a home in the 1500 block of S. Webster Street after police were asked to do a welfare check. Officials say she had been dead for more than a day when they got to her.

An autopsy revealed that Nina had died due to blunt force trauma to the head and body.

According to court documents, Coleman’s fingerprints were later identified at the scene.

