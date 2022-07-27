Advertisement

Real Services holds ‘Real Big Raffle’ for Meals on Wheels

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday morning, Real Services held their “Real Big Raffle.”

The grand prize was a $25,000 dollar room makeover by Peacock and Co., or a $15,000 dollar cash prize.

The “Real Big Raffle” helps fund a very important program.

“That’s our Meals on Wheels program,” said Karla Fales, the President and CEO of Real Services. “So that’s a program that serves multiple counties. But the most interesting thing about the Meals on Wheels program is, it is volunteer driven. We couldn’t do the program without the volunteers. That take those daily meals, make those daily connections with our older adults, so that they not only have a nutritious meal, but so they have someone who’s checking in on them every day.”

16 News Now’s very own Terry McFadden even emceed the event!

If you missed Wednesday’s raffle, but still want to help support Real Services and Meals on Wheels, you can visit them online by simply clicking here.

