One dead, four hurt in South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is dead and four other people were hurt in a crash on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of S. Taylor Street and W. Ewing Avenue just before 8:50 p.m.

Police say a 25-year-old South Bend man was driving south on Taylor Street and entering the intersection with Ewing Avenue when his vehicle struck the front passenger door of a vehicle driven by a 64-year-old South Bend man that was heading westbound on Ewing Avenue.

The impact pushed the vehicle into an eastbound vehicle driven by a 53-year-old South Bend.

Janeth Gomez, 58, who was the front passenger in the first vehicle that was struck, was killed in the crash. The driver of that vehicle broke an arm and suffered an injury to his face. Two other passengers in the vehicle, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, suffered a laceration to the chin and a concussion, respectively.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle that was struck by the impact of the initial crash suffered a severe eye injury. The driver of the car that, according to officials, set off the multiple vehicle crash also complained of pain.

All survivors of the crash were taken to the hospital. All drivers were cooperative, and impairment did not appear to be a factor. Toxicology reports are pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

