Notre Dame reveals 2022 Shamrock Series uniforms

The Notre Dame football team unveiled the latest rendition of its Shamrock Series uniforms on Wednesday morning.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team unveiled the latest rendition of its Shamrock Series uniforms on Wednesday morning.

The uniform, which will be worn when the Irish face BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, is all-white. It features a gold trim of the Golden Dome on the shoulders and the classic Notre Dame shamrock that is reimagined through an Art Deco lens on the sleeves.

Meanwhile, the team will wear its classic gold helmets to complement the Golden Age of old Las Vegas.

The uniforms were revealed in a four-minute video posted Wednesday morning that was inspired by “The Hangover.” You can watch it in the tweet below.

2022 Shamrock Series tickets are currently not available to the public. The university says it will have updates on that after selling to members of the Notre Dame family, such as parents and contributing alumni.

However, there are other ticket packages available for the upcoming season.

For more information on the 2022 Shamrock Series uniforms, click here.

