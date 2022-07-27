Advertisement

‘Nerf or Nothing’ brings youth, community together at Battel Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Battel Center hosted a “Nerf or Nothing” event.

A local community church, Cross Roads Mishawaka, hosted a nerf night free for students between 6th and 12th grade.

Nerf guns were provided as teens battled it out at the Battel Center’s gym.

And for dinner? Pizza, of course!

“Well, one of the things that we say all the time is that you are loved and as a church we want to give to people who love our community and we want to give people a safe space to come together, meet each other, meet other people from the community, and just get to know each other,” said Dustin Wine, campus pastor for Cross Roads Mishawaka. “We’re better together and we want to facilitate in Mishawaka.”

Cross Roads Mishawaka hopes to have more events like this in the future.

For more information on Cross Roads Mishawaka, simply click here.

