Advertisement

Michigan grape growers ‘having a field day’ in Berrien County

Michigan grape growers attend Viticulture Field Day in Benton Harbor.
Michigan grape growers attend Viticulture Field Day in Benton Harbor.(16 News Now)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Dozens of grape growers are coming together Wednesday for the annual Viticulture Field Day at Michigan State’s extension located on the outskirts of Benton Harbor.

“It might just be something as simple as learning a new variety of grape or it might be something like a new technology like the sprayers we were looking at today,” explained extension educator Mike Reinke.

Longtime growers like C.J. Hunt, of Lawton, Mich., said the daylong experience featuring several speakers is always helpful.

“Just going out to the field trials to see what new innovations have came around, or different things and techniques that are going on that MSU extension has been doing is really helpful and just getting, just gaining more knowledge year after year,” said Hunt.

Even winemakers remark how important the field day is.

“I may not be a grower personally, but we do have 40 acres of grapes on the farm that I work for [in Berrien Springs]. And we, I’m able to take a lot of the knowledge that comes from knowing what’s happening in the field and integrate it into my winemaking,” said Amy Birk, president of the Michigan Grape Society.

The presenters on Wednesday updated attendees on several topics including re-planting techniques, automated disease detection, and using unmanned drones for spraying.

Viticulture Field Day has been happening for over 30 years now.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
First confirmed case of monkeypox identified in St. Joseph County
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
First responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and N. Main Street just after 10:45 p.m....
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Mishawaka identified
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
Elkhart woman killed after getting hit by truck

Latest News

Crews are conducting bridge deck maintenance.
Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township closed to traffic
Crews are conducting bridge deck maintenance.
Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township closed to traffic
Officers have responded to several reports of thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia and...
South Bend Police issue warning about Kia, Hyundai vehicles targeted in recent thefts
Raymond Carter has been missing since July 10.
Elkhart Police searching for missing 58-year-old man