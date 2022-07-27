Advertisement

Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ situation in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is in custody following an “active shooter” situation that spanned across Cass County and Penn Township on Tuesday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Street around 8:45 a.m. in Calvin Township.

Per the report, witnesses say a man got out of his car and was firing a gun at other vehicles and objects. The man then got back into his car and drove north on Calvin Center Road. Police found the suspect parked at the Dollar General in Vandalia.

After a very short confrontation the 46-year-old man was taken into custody by deputies.

The agencies that assisted with this investigation are the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cassopolis Police Department.

